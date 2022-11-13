Historical military plane in fatal Texas plane crash flew at Garmin KC Airshow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and its crew, involved in a fatal collision with a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane Saturday afternoon at a Dallas airshow, flew at the Garmin 2022 Air Show in September.

"We were honored to have the crew from the B-17 Texas Raiders at the 2022 Garmin KC Air Show and it was easy to tell how passionate they all were about sharing the history of the plane and the brave aviators that have flown it," Garmin KC Air Show said in a statement.

The B-17's crew typically consists of four to five members, according to Hank Coates, CEO of the Commemorative Air Force.

A total of six people were killed in the collision between the two historic military planes, both of which were out of the Houston area. Authorities are working to identify the victims.

"The Commemorative Air Force is working with local authorities, the FAA, and the NTSB will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident," the Commemorative Air Force said in a statement.