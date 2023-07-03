Boil advisory issued for Arbores neighborhood in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil advisory was issued Monday for residents living in the Arbores neighborhood of Lee's Summit, the city announced.

The advisory was issued due to repairs to the water system in the area that led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

Loss of pressure may cause "back siphonage," which can carry contamination or other disease-causing organisms, per the city.

Residents are asked to boil water, for at least three minutes, before consumption throughout the duration of the advisory.

The advisory also covers water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Lee's Summit Water Utilities will issue a cancellation once water testing confirms public drinking water is safe to drink.

For more information, customers can contact Lee’s Summit Water Utilities Customer Service at 816-969-1900.

