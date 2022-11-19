Watch Now
Boil advisory issued for Buckner, Sibley, Levasy until Tuesday

Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 17:43:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil advisory is in effect until Tuesday, Nov. 22, for Missouri cities Buckner, Sibley and Levasy.

Buckner City Administrator Joe Bobadilla says all residents north of Missouri 24 Highway are affected due to a water main break.

Under a boil water advisory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following:

  • Using bottled or boiled water for drinking and cooking.
    • If using boiled water, bring to a full rolling boil for one minute.
  • Remember to not use water from any appliance connected to the water line, including ice from a refrigerator.
  • Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water.

