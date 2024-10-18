Boil advisory issued for De Soto water customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil advisory was issued Friday afternoon for residents and businesses in De Soto after a water main was struck.

A release from city officials says a contractor installing a gas main along 95th Street struck the city’s 12-inch water main that feeds the water tower at Sunflower Road.

The strike caused a system-wide loss of pressure. Without that pressure, the system could lose chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Officials at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will continue to test water samples and provide the all-clear once they come back complete.

Under the advisory, customers should boil water for at least a minute if it’s going to be used for drinking, bottling or other food prep. If water from the tap appears dirty, customers can let it run until it returns to a normal color.

More information on the boil advisory is available on KDHE’s website.

—