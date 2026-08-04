Boil water advisory in Franklin County extended through August

OTTAWA, Kan. — A boil water advisory issued Friday in Franklin County will be extended through August because of insufficient chlorine residual in the distribution system, according to an email sent Monday to water district customers.

The email warns customers to expect fluctuations in water pressure and water service outages, while the district works to fix the problems.

The email advises residential customers whose water service is out for more than three hours to notify the water district. The district also requests that agricultural customers with livestock contact the district immediately.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment advised customers to boil water for one minute before drinking it or using it to cook. They also advise that bottled water can be used.

They also advise getting rid of ice cubes and not using ice made by a household automatic icemaker.

If the tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it's clear, according to the KDHE.

The tips also advise immersing dishes, cooking utensils, pots and pans for at least one minute in clean tap water along with one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

For more information, call the water district at 785-242-4178 or email at frcorwd2@gmail.com.

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