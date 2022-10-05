Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Jackson County, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers within two areas in Jackson County.

The advisory is for customers in the Northeast Industrial District and portions of the northern part of the Historic Old Northeast within the boundaries of I-35 to I-435 and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River.

The advisory is also for customers in the Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods within the boundaries of Main Street to Troost Avenue and from Linwood Boulevard to East 27th Street.

KC Water says customers may experience low water pressure in this area.

KC Water recommends people follow these guidelines:

Boil all drinking water. Tap water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, or prepare food. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.

Ice made with un-boiled tap water should not be used for drinking purposes.

Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water.

Water boiled for drinking and cooking purposes may be used for brushing teeth.

Customers will receive notification from KC Water to cease the boil water advisory only after the tap water has been tested and water quality has been confirmed.

Customers with questions can contact KC Water dispatch by calling 816-513-0416.