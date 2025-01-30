Boil water advisory issued to part of Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) issued a temporary boil water advisory to a section of Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday.

Freeman Avenue south to Riverview Avenue and 9th Street west to 18th Street is the area under the advisory.

Kansas City Board of Public Utilities

Residents and customers in the area are asked to take the following precautions until further notice:



If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute before drinking or preparing food, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes—do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food-contact surfaces by soaking them for at least one minute in clean tap water with one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Children should be supervised while bathing to prevent water from being ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Officials said the advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The advisory was issued due to a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.

Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to officials.

—