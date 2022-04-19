Bombardier makes Wichita its national headquarters

WICHITA, Kan. — Bombardier announced Tuesday that Wichita will be the company's new U.S. headquarters and changes in its business could bring nearly 200 new jobs to the city.

Michel Ouellette, the executive vice president of Specialized Aircraft, Programs and Engineering, said Bombardier Specialized Aircraft, which remakes business jets into specialized aircraft, will be known as Bombardier Defense because the growing defense market is a key area of growth for the company.

The company is actively recruiting to fill close to 500 jobs in the U.S., of which about 200 will be in Wichita, according to a news release.

Bombardier also confirmed it has received additional orders for modified versions of its Global 6000 aircraft, as part of a potential $465 million order from the U.S. Air Force.

In the release, Bombardier said its investment in Wichita was "a logical choice, given the site's deep-rooted history in aviation, the tremendous opportunities for growth in the maintenance, repair and overhaul and defense sectors, and its strong and talented workforce."

