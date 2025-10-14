Bonner Springs City Council approves development agreement for Mattel Adventure Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bonner Springs City Council voted Monday night to approve the development agreement to bring a Mattel Adventure Park to the city.

The park will feature Hot Wheels roller coasters, a larger-than-life Barbie Beach House with an interactive retail experience, Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor attractions for younger visitors and more.

The park is slated for land situated north of Interstate 70 and south of State Avenue, next to Sunflower Hills Golf Course.

Under the terms of the development agreement passed unanimously Monday night, Mattel and Epic Resort Destinations are required to break ground before October 2027, and the project must be "substantially complete" by October 2030.

The project will utilize a public incentives tool known as STAR Bonds to help pay for the project.

“We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones,” Mattel CFO Josh Silverman said in a March 2024 news release.

Construction is already underway on the first Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona.

Attractions will also include a mini golf course inspired by Magic 8 Ball and Pictionary, Masters of the Universe-themed laser tag arena, climbable UNO structure and a Barbie-themed flying theater.

More details on the upcoming park can be found on the park’s website.