Bonner Springs-Edwardsville bus scrapes tree while attempting to avoid parked vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two students were injured, not seriously, when a Bonner Springs–Edwardsville School District bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Beach Street.

District officials said the bus driver was "driving at a low rate of speed while going around a vehicle parked on the road" when the bus scraped a tree.

The impact caused several windows to break.

One student reported a small abrasion on their arm and another reported a small abrasion on their finger, per the district.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Edwardsville police and fire departments responded to the scene as well as the district's transportation team.

"Our school nurses did follow up with these students today upon learning of the on-site assessments. We are relieved that both students are safe and their injuries were minor," a district official told KSHB's Rachel Henderson in an email Wednesday. "Caring for the overall well-being of our students is our greatest responsibility, and we remain committed to that."

After the district reviewed footage of the event and met with the driver, it was determined "proper protocols were followed."

The driver resumed their regular route Wednesday, according to the district spokesperson.

