Bonner Springs police announce route changes for Kelce Jam attendees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those attending Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kanas, on Friday should prepare for traffic route changes.

Anyone heading to the show must enter the venue at State Avenue, the Bonner Springs Police Department said Tuesday.

In addition, North 130th Street from K-7 will be closed during, before and after Kelce Jam for through traffic.

General admission ticket holders should enter from State Avenue to 130th Street or to 126th Street.

VIP ticket holders will enter through State Avenue and into the VIP parking lot.

Below are maps for the event.

Provided Kelce Jam route.

Provided Kelce Jam route.

—

