Bonner Springs police announce route changes for Kelce Jam attendees

Travis Kelce announced on Monday, April 4, that 'Kelce Jam' music festival will arrive to Kansas City during the NFL Draft weekend on Friday, April 28.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 17:58:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those attending Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kanas, on Friday should prepare for traffic route changes.

Anyone heading to the show must enter the venue at State Avenue, the Bonner Springs Police Department said Tuesday.

In addition, North 130th Street from K-7 will be closed during, before and after Kelce Jam for through traffic.

General admission ticket holders should enter from State Avenue to 130th Street or to 126th Street.

VIP ticket holders will enter through State Avenue and into the VIP parking lot.

Below are maps for the event.

