KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bonner Springs Police Department and Animal Control chased down a loose camel Sunday.

BSPD said the pursuit lasted "the entire day."

The camel roamed on golf courses, down K-7 Highway and through multiple neighborhoods, according to BSPD.

Officers and Animal Control caught the camel in the 600 block of North Nettleton Avenue, rounding it up by lasso.

The camel was reunited with its owners.