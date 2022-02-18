Bonner Springs police officer nearly hit while assisting motorist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bonner Springs Police Department begged residents to slow down and drive carefully on the snowy, icy roads in a social media post after an officer was nearly hit and multiple cars were significantly damaged in an incident Friday.

WATCH VIDEO

"We are sharing a video of a crash involving our patrol car this morning in hopes it will help get our message out," the post said. "Our officer was stopped assisting another motorist who had struck our patrol car when another motorist lost control and slammed into both vehicles causing major damage and minor injuries. We will continue to beg you to slow down, leave early and allow extra space."

The video shows an officer checking on a driver when a second vehicle loses control. The officer is nearly hit during the crash while he walks back to his vehicle.

The department later said that the incident happened around 7 a.m. on northbound Interstate 435 just north of Johnson Drive.

Because another car had lost control and struck the police vehicle, the officer was pulled to the shoulder with emergency lights on to check on that driver while awaiting Shawnee police.

The officer was unharmed in the incident. The drivers of both of the other vehicles involved sustained minor injuries.

Roads in many areas are still dangerous following a winter storm that brought inches of ice to Kansas City and the surrounding area.