Bottled water available Friday for water customers in Pleasant Hill, Public Water District No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second bottled water shipment arrived Friday and is ready for pick-up for City of Pleasant Hill and Public Water District No. 1 water customers at the Pleasant Hill High School parking lot, 1 Rooster Way.

A news release posted on the city's Facebook page said the water is distributed based on the number of people in a household.

For home bound customers, they or someone who can help them, will need to fill out a form to get water delivered to the homes.

The form is available at this link.

All City of Pleasant Hill and Public Water District No.1 customers are under a boil advisory until further notice, according to the city's Facebook post.

"A boil advisory is issued when there is a water main break that causes the pressure to drop," the city's Facebook message states. "A pressure drop could cause a back flow situation where a contaminant could be siphoned into the water distribution system. This requires water customers to boil their water in case the water is contaminated. The advisory will remain in place until all repairs are completed and test samples come back normal."

That includes boiling water for three minutes before using it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth or preparing food.

The Facebook post also reminds customers not to use ice from an automatic ice make, but remake ice with water that had been boiled for three minutes.

Dishes and food contact surfaces can be cleaned by immersing them for one minute in clear tap that has one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water, according to the Facebook post.

The city said Thursday it identified a water main break on the south side of the water system.

The break took longer to find because it was located in a secluded brush covered location of the main.

The city said it estimates the water woes will last until Monday or Tuesday.

—