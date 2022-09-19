Boulevard Brewing Company raises bar on environmental sustainability through 'Community Crowler' program

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A local brewery is doing its part to help combat climate change and make Kansas City more sustainable.

For the month of September, a local environmental nonprofit called Bridging the Gap will be featured through the brewery’s “Community Crowler” program.

“The crowler program specifically started this year as a way for us to more officially sort of raise funds and highlight organizations in Kansas City that are doing great stuff,” said Amber Ayers, Boulevard’s director of consumer experience. "When you purchase a crowler, five dollars is being donated to Bridging the Gap, and our friends at Ripple Glass are matching those donations."

Kristin Riott, executive director at Bridging the Gap, said with constant development, there is always work to be done.

The organization has dedicated the last 30 years to addressing climate change, forest restoration, power efficiency and recycling, among other things.

It is the premier organization in the area providing environmental education and volunteer action through more than 1,800 volunteers annually.

“Making sure that we’re putting back in what we’re taking away every year is a huge challenge in and of itself,” Riott said. “It couldn’t be more important, there’s so much at stake right now.”

That is why every dollar counts when it comes to continuing its mission.

Bridging the Gap currently relies on donations from the community, sponsors, and federal/state funding and partnerships like this with Boulevard.

“The only thing that stand between us and a verdant green Kansas City is funding and the physical work to do the restoration that our city needs,” Riott said.

For more information on Bridging the Gap and how you can become a volunteer, head to the organization's website .

