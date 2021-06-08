Boulevard Brewing founder to return to retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The founder of Boulevard Brewing Company is returning to retirement, the brewery announced Tuesday.

John McDonald, who founded the brewery in 1985, first retired in 2013 when he sold the brewery to Duvel Moortgat.

McDonald came back to lead the brewery in January 2021 after then-CEO Jeff Krum resigned amid employee claims of sexual harrassment .

The brewery launched a two-month investigation that eventually called for improved employee education, training and improved company work environment.

With McDonald returning to retirement, Duvel USA, which includes Boulevard and Brewery Ommegang, will now be led by company veteran Seraf De Smedt.

De Smedt will split his time running Duvel USA and working at the Duvel Moortgat headquarters in Belgium.

“Since Boulevard became part of the Duvel Moortgat family of breweries in late 2013, Seraf has been an instrumental leader for our company,” McDonald said in a press release Tuesday. “He has always worked closely with our U.S. operations, so having him take over the reins as president gives me great confidence that we are set up for a successful future. Seraf’s leadership style is collaborative and thoughtful. Combined with his finger on the pulse of the company from a global perspective, I retire knowing this next chapter for our company will be led exceptionally.”

—