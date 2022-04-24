Boulevard Drive-In Theatre opens for 73rd season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Opening weekend at Boulevard Drive-In Theatre in Kansas City, Kansas, returned the sounds and smells of nostalgia.

“Popcorn, Polish dogs, 1/3 pound of Angus cheeseburgers, nachos, pretzels, all kinds of candy and soda,” said Brian Neal, Boulevard Drive-In Theatre owner and operator.

Neal says 200 people showed up for opening weekend. No matter whether they attended for the concessions or the big screen, he says he's ready to get back to his normal.

“It’s different. It’s definitely different,” he said. “We’re cooking a full menu. The last couple of years, we had the basics. In 2020, we weren’t open — nobody came inside.”

In an effort to make ends meet during the height of the pandemic, Neal helped host area high school graduations at the site.

But this season, Neal says customers can kick back in whatever seat they want to enjoy a little Americana at the movies, some of Neal’s family traditions.

“I grew up here, I made fries, served pop when I was 12,” he said. “It’s not just a movie theater, it’s an experience. It’s $15 for two movies.”