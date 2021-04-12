Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boulevard tips cap to Negro Leagues with new beer

items.[0].image.alt
Tim Hellhake/KSHB
The Tip Your Cap beer from Boulevard Brewing will benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Boulevard Tip Your Cap beer.jpeg
Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:57:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company hosted the Ceremonial Pulling of the First Can on Monday for its new Tip Your Cap beer.

The beer is a collaboration with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to the museum.

NLBM President Bob Kendrick was present for the ceremonial filling of the first can.

The beer celebrates the centennial of the Negro Leagues and, according to Boulevard, "At 4.6% ABV, the baseball style beer pairs perfectly with peanuts, Cracker Jacks, hot dogs, home runs and extra innings."

The limited series beer will be available through August.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!