Boulevard tips cap to Negro Leagues with new beer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company hosted the Ceremonial Pulling of the First Can on Monday for its new Tip Your Cap beer.

The beer is a collaboration with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to the museum.

NLBM President Bob Kendrick was present for the ceremonial filling of the first can.

The beer celebrates the centennial of the Negro Leagues and, according to Boulevard, "At 4.6% ABV, the baseball style beer pairs perfectly with peanuts, Cracker Jacks, hot dogs, home runs and extra innings."

The limited series beer will be available through August.