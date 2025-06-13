Boulevardia, Kansas City's biggest music festival is back this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Celebrate with music, food, and drinks this weekend—Boulevardia returns for its milestone 10th anniversary at Crown Center.

The popular urban street fest transforms the heart of KC into a lively pop‑up city full of music, food, drink, art and family fun.

"It's just a good summer festival, just to take in all the sights, lot of good vendors as well, and just some of the dope bands. I mean, they're stacking it with local people this year," said Jeff Shafer one of the local artists.

Shafer also known as Flare Tha Rebel is no stranger to taking the big stage at Boulevardia. He said this weekend allows local artists like himself to be seen.

"It's a platform to utilize," said Shafer. "It's a moment to shine. It's a moment to get in front of new fans. It's a moment to show the people that have been rocking with you for a good while, to show their love for being on a stage like this."

The event kicks off at noon Saturday, taking over Crown Center and Washington Square Park.

There are over 40 several local artists and DJ's performing this weekend, including top headliners, Tech N9ne, Honestav, and the Greeting Committee.

The festival also has several food truck vendors and breweries.

"It is a whole day event. Understand that there are places where you can get water and retreats of the shade, if it gets a little hot. Get a crew, show up early, check off the bands you want to see," said Shafer.

Tickets are still available starting at $51 for general admission—kids 12 and under get in free.

You can check their website for more information.