Boulevardia music festival announces 2022 lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia, a music, food and beer festival in Kansas City, has announced its 2022 lineup, which includes more than 60 bands.

It's the largest set list in the festival's seven years in the city, according to a release from the festival.

"Headliners performing on the Visit Missouri Main Stage include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dashboard Confessional, Jenny Lewis and Dayglow," the release said.

Tickets for the festival, which will take place June 17-18 in the Crown Center, are already on sale.