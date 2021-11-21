Bowling ball causes injury collision Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to 31st and Montgall on a collision resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Police said a westbound Ford sedan ran over a bowling ball in the roadway.

In an effort to dislodge the ball from under the vehicle, the driver’s husband crawled below the sedan.

While he worked to free the bowling ball, an unknown male suspect approached the vehicle and grabbed the driver’s purse.

As the driver struggled with the subject for her purse, she accidentally accelerated the vehicle over her husband.

The woman heard him yell under the car, so she backed up, which resulted in her running him over a second time, according to police.

This prompted the subject to flee without the purse. He was not located.

The husband was transported to an area hospital.

Originally listed as critical, he was upgraded to stable condition.

Police said a male subject later came to the East Patrol Station and admitted to throwing the bowling ball in the path of a moving car on 31st Street.

