INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A box truck crashed through a Crumbl Cookie storefront in Independence on Monday morning.

Police received a call about the collision around 8:20 a.m. at the franchise's Valley View location.

Investigators believe the 52-year-old driver may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to roll forward into the business.

A woman inside was injured while attempting to get out of the way. Police clarified she was not hit by the truck.

The store is closed because of the damage it sustained.

There is no word on the driver's condition.