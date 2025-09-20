Boy under 10 riding scooter critically injured after being struck by car in northeast Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy under 10 years old who was riding a scooter in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, has critical injuries after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to an injury crash in the area of Jackson and Windsor avenues at 1 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black SUV was driving north on Jackson Avenue, approaching Windsor Avenue.

At the same time, a boy under 10 years old was riding a scooter on Windsor Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign, causing a collision.

The child was transported to an area hospital and is considered critical but stable, KCPD said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

—