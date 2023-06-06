Boys and Girls Clubs work to prevent “summer slide” for children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City launched their summer enrichment program this week. The nonprofit hopes to prevent summer learning loss - commonly called “summer slide” - for roughly 2,000 participating children across the metro.

“They go back to school in the fall in a better place than they left in the spring,” said Jason Roth, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Roth said statistics from the previous 10 years of the organization’s summer enrichment programs showed 85 percent of students increased their proficiencies in reading, science, and math during the program.

This year enrollment for the program called “Atomic Blast” is at capacity. Boys and Girls Clubs has a waitlist. Thanks to a federal, summer meal program, the organization will offer free lunch to anybody under the age of 18 - whether they're enrolled in Atomic Blast or not - all summer at any of its local sites.

KSHB 41 News compiled the following tips for parents looking to prevent summer slide at home:

