Branson roller coaster reopened to public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Branson roller coaster has reopened after it closed last month due to a child being injured.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced Friday that the Amusement Ride Safety Unit of the Division of Fire Safety found the Branson Coaster “safe for public use.”

“The determination comes following several previous inspections by the safety unit, operational testing, examination and evaluation of critical components, reviews of operating procedures and interviews with ride operator staff and witnesses,” a news release stated.

A young boy was seriously injured on June 20, and it took first responders roughly two hours to free the child from under the coaster.

