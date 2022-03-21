Watch
Break-in at Minor Park Golf Course causes thousands in damage

Courtesy Minor Park Golf Course
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 14:56:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vandalism and theft at the Minor Park Golf Course in South Kansas City caused several thousand dollars worth of damage over the weekend.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department, the course's clubhouse was targeted sometime Sunday.

Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed officers were called to the location around 8:30 a.m. Monday after the damage was found.

Suspects broke a large windowpane to gain entrance to the building then took liquor, putters and apparel.

The parks and recreation department estimates $5,000 in damage and losses.

