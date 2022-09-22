Potential antique explosive found in Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A potential antique explosive device was found inside a building in Harrisonville, Missouri, Thursday morning.

Construction crews found the device while replacing the building's roof, according to a Harrisonville Police Department spokesperson.

The item was discovered sometime around 10-11 a.m.

Officers immediately closed South Main Street from Mechanic to Wall after the discovery of the potential explosive device.

The bomb squad has arrived and is investigating at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

