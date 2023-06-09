Bret Saberhagen’s charity to host several events this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame right-hander Bret Saberhagen will be back in Kansas City this weekend for a series of fundraisers for this nonprofit called SabesWings.

Saberhagen and his wife, Kandace, launched the charity in 2021. It helps families of cancer patients pay for bills, whether it be a medical bill, a utility bill, car payment, mortgage payment, or similar.

The charity says it provides a solution to “medical financial toxicity,” a term to describe when the cost of medical payments effect health decisions and the ability to pay for other necessities.

“We just felt like they shouldn’t have to choose between living or living with a roof over their head,” Kandace said.

The couple came up with the idea after Kandace’s third breast cancer diagnosis. She participated in an experimental treatment that health insurance did not cover.

“You save money for a house, you save for a car, you save for a vacation — you save for a lot of things, but cancer is never one of those things you’re going to put money away for and it’s crazy how many people actually live it,” Bret said.

SabesWings will host a VIP dinner with a benefit concert Sunday, June 11. The Saberhagens are hosting a celebrity golf classic Monday, June 12.

Rx Savings Solutions will host a kind of fair Friday at its Overland Park location called “Take Me Out to the Parking Lot” to raise money for SabesWings. The event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 5440 W. 110th St.

Sunday’s dinner and concert takes place at the Museum at Prairiefire, 5801 W. 135th St. in Overland Park. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. with country music singer Tyler Farr performing a benefit concert at the museum after the meal.

Monday’s golf tournament begins at 8 a.m at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate. Tickets to both the dinner and registration for the golf tournament is available online.

Bret recently discovered the identity of his biological father and connected with his two half-siblings, who also will attend the golf tournament.

For information about how to attend the events, make a donation, or become a volunteer, visit the SabesWings website.