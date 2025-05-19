Watch Now
Brides on a budget? Hillcrest Platte County wedding dress sale supports Kansas City brides

Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weddings are expensive—but Hillcrest Platte County is helping brides say “I do” without the debt. They're having a dress sale that is supporting Kansas City brides and Hillcrest’s bigger mission.

Thanks to a surprise donation, the store received 160 brand-new bridal gowns, many with tags still attached. Now, they’re selling them for just $50 to $350.

Each dress sold supports Hillcrest’s broader mission: breaking the cycle of poverty by providing housing, life skills training, and budgeting support for the working homeless and homeless students.

“When I think about this dress donation, I think about the impact it’s going to have on so many families in this community,” said Donice Mahan, Hillcrest Platte County director. “To come here and buy a beautiful dress for your wedding—and have it also fit in your budget—that’s right in alignment with our mission to teach people budgeting skills.”

The dresses come in sizes 4 to 30 and shoppers can try them on in-store. Hillcrest hopes each bride leaves not just with a gown, but with peace of mind.

“We want them to have that experience that they would have at a bridal shop,” Mahan said. “We want them to feel that excitement, but also without the stress of, ‘Holy moly, how am I going to afford this?"

Outlet store manager Jina Morrione knows how expensive weddings can be.

“I know it’s very expensive to have a wedding or buy a dress, so these are just fractions of the price,” Morrione said. “They’re brand new, they’re beautiful—and they’re ready for a home.”

Hillcrest says the promotion will continue until every dress is gone. They even have a dress auction going on. It costs just $5 to enter, and they’ll pick a winner on May 28.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

