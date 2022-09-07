Watch Now
Bridge joint repairs closes lanes, impacts traffic Wednesday on I-470, I-435 west

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic will be impacted by lane and ramp closures along westbound Interstate 470 and Interstate 435 on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to around 5 p.m. for bridge joint repairs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Lanes will be reduced on westbound I-470 near Blue Ride Boulevard.

The ramp from I-470 west to I-435 west will be closed and all traffic will be forced onto either I-435 north or I-49 south.

Crews will also be closing the ramp from I-49 north to I-435 west.

Three lanes of traffic on I-435 west from around Grandview Road to 104th Street will be closed as well.

As a result of the closures, expect traffic delays near Three Trails Crossing and the Grandview Triangle, MoDOT says.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

