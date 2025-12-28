Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brief period of snow Sunday afternoon could cause travel disruption

Kansas Department of Transportation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold front blasting through the Kansas City area Sunday afternoon could bring a brief period of blowing snow that could cause disruptions in travel.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery has been tracking the line of snow as it's moved east through Kansas.

The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a snow squall warning for the Topeka area through 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

