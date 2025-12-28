Brief period of snow Sunday afternoon could cause travel disruption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold front blasting through the Kansas City area Sunday afternoon could bring a brief period of blowing snow that could cause disruptions in travel.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery has been tracking the line of snow as it's moved east through Kansas.

The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a snow squall warning for the Topeka area through 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

1:55pm—We don’t get these too often in eastern Kansas!



A snow squall warning is in effect for Topeka as large snow band heads toward Kansas City.



That means heavy snow is quickly causing whiteout conditions and icy roads.



Will monitor as it gets closer. #kswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/wbFfplZ8VP — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) December 28, 2025

