'Bring their best ideas': UMKC seeks proposals for Epperson House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City is asking architects, engineers, preservationists and others for proposals on what to do with a long-vacant house on campus.

Epperson House opened in 1923 near East 52nd and Oak streets. The 24,000-square-foot home has 54 rooms, including an indoor swimming pool in the basement, a ballroom and an organ.

UMKC acquired the property in 1942. The university used the building as a dormitory and practice space for the UMKC Conservatory.

But it’s been empty for more than 10 years.

Charlie Keegan Epperson House on UMKC campus

“It’s a shame that we don’t have the building in pristine condition or are utilizing it today, but that’s what we hope to remedy,” admitted Sean Reeder, UMKC’s vice chancellor of finance and administration. “The details on the inside are equally as beautiful as the details on the outside. We look forward to seeing those restored.”

The university first issued a formal request for proposals in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic stymied interest. In November, the university reissued an RFP. Formal responses are due Feb. 14, 2024.

“We’re hopeful the respondents will bring their best ideas,” Reeder said.

He doesn’t believe the future of the Epperson Home will include classrooms. Instead, Reeder thinks hospitality-centric ideas may best fit the house’s future.

Whatever proposals come in, they’ll have to consider rumors of the home being haunted. Many people have reported seeing the ghost of a woman who used to play the organ inside the home.

