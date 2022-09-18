British natives living in Kansas City talked Saturday about the death of their queen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of British natives living in the area get together every month in Lee's Summit to talk about their homeland

They had plenty to discuss at Saturday's meeting.

The Brits International Social Club talked about what the late Queen Elizabeth meant to them and how they will remember her long reign.

"You look back on the history and all that she's done and the commitment that she's done for the country and you can't help praise and have pride in her," said Ray Caraher, the club's president.

Caraher told KSHB 41 it seemed like the queen would go on forever.

"She never done a formal interview with anyone, so there was never any judgment or anything on anyone," Caraher said. "So she just kept everything in the family."

He's hopes King Charles III steps up, but doesn't think the new king will be able to top his mother.

"I'm gonna hope that he steps up a bit," Caraher said. "He was a bit of a playboy when he was in his younger years for sure. And I'm sure a lot of people haven't forgiven him for the Princess Di stuff. There's still not a lot of understanding about that. But I'm gonna hope that he steps up."

Caraher has live in Kansas City for more than two decades.