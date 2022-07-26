Brittany Mahomes helping teachers through social media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Social media can be a powerful thing, especially when used for something good.

"Social media is huge for teachers," said Matt Barrows, elementary school physical education teacher.

Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes is using her platform for positivity.

"You know, we're big Chiefs fans, but more importantly, I'm a big Brittany fan," said Audra Krueger, 4th grade teacher.

Teachers locally and nationwide are big Brittany fans. Through social media, teachers everywhere are sharing links to their classroom wish lists. Mahomes is reposting those to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

"It is so important for influencers like her to really get in behind the movement and help teachers out," said Krueger.

Without any help, teachers tell KSHB 41 they have to pull out their own wallets to get the school supplies they need for the year.

"Well, to get what you want, I mean you could spend thousands of dollars, to get what you need, I would say just to get the basics, 500, 600, 700 dollars," said Krueger.

While this teacher movement is trending on social media, teachers hope to get all the likes, comments, shares and retweets as possible.

"Well it makes me really hopeful that we'll get the word out because I know a lot of teachers were feeling a little down, like was it this low last year," said Amy Edwards, high school art teacher.

While the wish lists are set up by teachers, the items directly impact the kids in the classroom.

"It makes me feel good to have crayons and pencils and so when I say did you bring your school supplies, no I don't have any, oh no problem, I'll just go and grab some really quick," said Krueger.