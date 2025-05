KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Louisburg public works crews are dealing with a large water main break near 5th Street.

Shortly before 5 a.m. crews were alerted to the break, which is near Broadmoor Elementary School, which has canceled school for the day.

Crews are working to shut off water, and determine how many other customers may be impacted.

This is a developing story and we'll have an update as more information becomes available.