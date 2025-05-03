Brookside Art Festival draws hundreds for weekend full of art and community

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One of Kansas City’s favorite springtime traditions is back this weekend as the Brookside Art Annual kicks off in the heart of the historic Brookside neighborhood.

The annual event, now in its 39th year, will feature more than 150 artists from across the country, showcasing a wide range of artwork.

"I had a career at Hallmark before this, and it's finally my time to do my own art, so I'm really excited about that. And this is a fantastic art fair that has really great quality art," said Lori Stanz

Stanz who focuses her art on Printmaking is excited to be back once again as an artist.

“For me, it's a great opportunity to connect with new people and just get my work out there in the world and see how people react to it. Kind of learn the connections," said Stanz.

The festival transforms the Brookside shopping district into an outdoor art gallery, drawing hundreds of visitors from across the metro.

Donna Potts has been a part of the art show for the past two decades.

“I've been doing it for 24 and I love the art show, especially over here, because the neighborhood is so diverse, I think it's just a great area in the city," said Potts.

The art show welcomes hundreds of people every year. Besides art, those attending can enjoy food vendors and activities for children.

Potts said it's an event to bring the community together.

"I hope they learn more about art. If they talk to the artists, they're really happy to explain how they do their work. I think it can be kind of educational for someone to come to the show and just spend time browsing and speaking to artists," said Potts.

The art show goes from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the last day tomorrow.

For a full list of artists, food vendors, and event details go to their website.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon

