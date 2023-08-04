Brookside Farmers Market grows in attendance as growers adapt, bring in new crops

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — This week marks the start of the 2023 Farmers Market week.

Nationwide, the farmers who bring produce to area markets are celebrated.

It’s a chance for people to see who and where their food comes from.

KSHB 41 went to a mid-size farm in Kansas City, Kansas, that sells their produce every Saturday in the Brookside neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri.

Laura Christianson, a grower with 2 Birds Farm , is harvesting for Saturday's market in Brookside.

“Lots of tomatoes, peppers, watermelon — a lot of leafy greens in the spring and fall,” Christianson said. “Onions, okra — what don’t we grow, that’s probably a better question.”

Christianson talked about the preparation that goes on at the farm before the produce heads to the market.

“The good stuff goes to market, and we get the scratch and dent tomatoes,” Christianson said. “A little pink, a little yellow."

Christianson started farming in 2004 and discovered her love for it.

“I caught the farming bug, it taught me enough to be a little dangerous,” Christianson said.“In 2007, I started my own farm and started selling at market. I just discovered I loved it, it’s my own business, which feels really good. Once or twice a week, I see my customers who love what I’m growing and appreciate the food I’m growing.”

She said this year’s crop season started with no rain to now, so much rain. She says every year there’s a new challenge.

“I always joke around next year is going to be great, I think all farmers believe that,” she said. “It’s hard for any small business, but we really have to hustle here to make it profitable versus just break even.”

Inflation struggles have also hit the farm, impacting supplies, labor and gas.

“I think a lot of people are doing side hustles and farmers are doing the same thing,” she said.

Christianson said that’s where her goats for hire come in, another stream of income.

But the growth of her produce, that’s her appetite.

“Local food and having a connection to customers is why I do this, I get to be accountable to my customers and they get to be appreciative,” she said.

The Brookside Farmers Market is the largest part of her income.

“Farming is not easy, they do it because they love it,” said Riley Buckman, manager of the Brookside Farmers Market.

Buckman says people are noticing; last year on average, Buckman said 1,500 people would show up every Saturday.

This year, an increase to 2,500 people on average come to see the farmers each week.

Buckman said their highest population date was 3,200 people.

She acknowledges many growers are trying to adapt, find new crops to keep growing and they hope customers grow with them.

“Magic happens, it’s kind of like the big show for us every week,” Christianson said. “Growers are putting on a show for you, they are putting their hearts into what they are doing.”

You can see the produce at Brookside Farmers Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Their tomato festival is on Aug. 12, 2023.



—