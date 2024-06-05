Brookside neighborhood staple Michael Forbes Grille to close for good on June 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since 1985, Michael Forbes Grille has been an important part of daily life in Kansas City, Missouri’s Brookside neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the restaurant’s owner Forbes Cross announced the restaurant will close its doors for good on June 30 after 39 years of serving Kansas City.

“It has been an incredible journey,” Cross said Wednesday. “We have been honored to be part of this community and are deeply thankful for the loyalty and endless support of our patrons.”

The restaurant was shaken to its core after an electrical fire in April 2015 closed the restaurant for more than five months. The entire restaurant, which overlooks the corner of W. 63rd Street and Brookside Plaza, needed extensive renovations.

KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively spoke with Cross back in 2015 about coming back from the fire.

Cross said Wednesday the decision to close the restaurant and retire was bittersweet, but it felt the time was right to start a new chapter.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my dedicated staff, many of whom have been with me for years and have played an integral role in our success,” Cross said. “I am incredibly grateful for their hard work, passion and commitment to providing exceptional service.

Cross said customers who visited the restaurant helped to make it a beloved institution in Kansas City.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved and the legacy we leave behind,” Cross said. “Having 14 restaurants over a 39-year career, such as Parkway 600, Martinis, Michael Forbes Grille, Japengo’s and Union Cafe has been my life’s work.”

Cross also thanked his son Matt, who served as executive chef at the restaurant for eight years before he opened his own catering company.

The restaurant planned several special events and menu items over the next few weeks to celebrate its history. Cross said to keep tabs on the restaurant’s website for updates.

“We hope to see many familiar faces as we say goodbye and reflect on nearly four decades of cherished moments,” Cross said.

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O'Shea Becker contributed reporting for this story.