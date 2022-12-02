Brothers Liberating Our Communities, Kaye's Learning Corner collecting toys, coats for kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two local groups are trying to make sure kids in the Kansas City area have toys and warm clothes this holiday season.

BLOC (Brothers Liberating Our Communities) and Kaye's Learning Corner are collecting toys, school supplies, coats and other winter items to distribute to families in need.

Toys and school supplies can be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 15:

KC Gift, 5008 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, MO 64130

Vivid Events, 824 Main St., Grandview, MO 64030

RELAX with Chrissy, 17201 E. 40 Hwy, Suite 102, Independence, MO 64055

Kolay Salon Spa, 751 E. 63rd St., Suite 204, Kansas City, MO 64110

PS Luxury, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 302, Kansas City, MO 64111

Gift ideas can be found on the groups' Amazon Wish List .

Coats and winter gear can be dropped off at the following locations:



KC Daiquiri Shop, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66212

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, 6-11 p.m. through Dec. 14

EXP Bar, 7300 W. 119th St., Overland Park, KS 66210

Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.



Families can sign up to receive the donated items through this registration form .

Contact kayeslearningcorner@gmail.com with any questions.