Browne's Irish Market begins holiday celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A yearly tradition started off the St. Patrick's Day, when Browne's Irish Market opened it's doors at 6:00 a.m.

Workers filled the kitchen just after midnight to prepare the annual Irish breakfast for customers.

Many area residents, and out-of-towners make the trek to the Westport location at 33rd & Pennsylvania to begin the holiday.

The 46th Annual Parade began at Linwood and Broadway, led by actor and comedian David Koechner as Grand Marshall.