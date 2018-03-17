Browne's Irish Market begins holiday celebration

11:38 AM, Mar 17, 2018
3 hours ago

St. Patrick's Day begins at Browne's Irish MArket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A yearly tradition started off the St. Patrick's Day, when Browne's Irish Market opened it's doors at 6:00 a.m.

Workers filled the kitchen just after midnight to prepare the annual Irish breakfast for customers.

Many area residents, and out-of-towners make the trek to the Westport location  at 33rd & Pennsylvania to begin the holiday.

The 46th Annual Parade began at Linwood and Broadway, led by actor and comedian David Koechner as Grand Marshall.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

