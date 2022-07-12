KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band fans in the Kansas City area don't need to keep "Waitin' on a Sunny Day." The Boss will bring his 2023 United States tour to KC on Feb. 18.

This is the first time Springsteen and the band have been on tour since 2017, and the first time in North America since 2016.

Springsteen released the full 2023 U.S. tour schedule on Twitter.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

Ticket registration closes July 17 at 11:59 p.m. through Ticketmaster . Additional details on next steps will be provided after registering.

Following the U.S. tour, Springsteen will head to Europe.

