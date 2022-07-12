Watch Now
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band bring tour to Kansas City on Feb. 18, 2023

Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 13:43:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band fans in the Kansas City area don't need to keep "Waitin' on a Sunny Day." The Boss will bring his 2023 United States tour to KC on Feb. 18.

This is the first time Springsteen and the band have been on tour since 2017, and the first time in North America since 2016.

Springsteen released the full 2023 U.S. tour schedule on Twitter.

Ticket registration closes July 17 at 11:59 p.m. through Ticketmaster. Additional details on next steps will be provided after registering.

Following the U.S. tour, Springsteen will head to Europe.

