Buc-ee’s project in Kansas City, Kansas, fast-tracked for final approval

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans for the massive Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center location near the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, are on the fast track for approval.

On Monday, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas’s Economic Development and Finance Committee unanimously approved a development agreement and other components of the $94.8 million proposal. The plan now goes before the UG’s Board of Commissioners for final approval Thursday night.

Plans call for a 74,000 square-foot building with 120 gas pumps, 12 electric charging stations and other amenities on a 20-acre plot of land located near 601 Village West Parkway. Part of the cost of the project will be to re-align portions of nearby streets to facilitate travelers.

Unified Government A depiction of the site plan for a Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Interstate 70 is shown at the bottom of the map.

Under the conditions of approval, Buc-ee’s would need to begin construction by May 2025, with completion of the project due roughly two years later in May 2027.

The development does include the use of incentives. As part of the approval process, officials will be asked to sign off on nearly $13.4 million in incentives. Roughly $10 million will come through a 1 percent sales tax levied in the community improvement district, with the remaining $3.4 million coming from tax increment financing.

