Buc-ee's submits details for Kansas City, Kansas, location, including 120 gas pumps, 560 parking spots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buc-ee’s is one step closer to becoming a reality in Kansas City, Kansas.

The application to build the travel center near Kansas Speedway was reviewed Monday during the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, City Planning Commission meeting.

Buc-ee’s proposal seeks a change of zone (from an agriculture district to a planned commercial district), preliminary plat to create one commercial lot, and a master plan amendment (planned entertainment to planned commercial).

A representative for the UG's Department of Planning and Urban Design confirmed the application was “recommended for approval with the conditions in the staff report.”

In the application, Buc-ee’s outlines plans for a 120-pump, 74,000-square-foot travel center off of Interstate 70 at 601 Village West Parkway.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas

While 296 parking spaces are required for the plan, Buc-ee’s plans to provide 560 due to the “high volume of visitors, the longer length of stay, the peak demands, and employee parking requirements.”

A variety of parking spaces will be available — accessible, standard automotive, RV and EV.

The 25.8-acre project demands a “reasonable amount of landscaping," with at least 281 trees required.

Additional staff recommendations and conditions cover items such as building materials; pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles; sidewalks; permits; etc.

The application will be heard by the UG's Board of Commissioners at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

