Buc-ee’s confirms it's exploring store near Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the world of travel center rumors, news earlier this month that Buc-ee’s was exploring opening a store in Kansas City, Kansas, was almost as big of news as the size of the store itself.

On Friday, the travel center chain, known for having lots of travel amenities under one - giant - roof, confirmed they’re looking to add a new location on a site near 110th Street just south of the Kansas Speedway.

“Buc-ee’s has applied to build its first travel center in Kansas City, Kansas, just outside the Kansas Speedway,” Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. “We are still in the early stages, but pleased that the project is beginning to take shape.”

A spokesperson with the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County, told KSHB 41 News earlier this month that developers had submitted an application earlier this year.

That application is under review by government planning staff ahead of a meeting with the UG’s Planning Commission.

The spokesperson said the date of the Planning Commission’s review was still yet to be determined. The final review of the application, which would include additional details about the development, including any incentives - would go before the UG’s Board of Commissioners at a later date.

Property data shows the land at that location is owned by the Kansas Speedway Corporation and just across the street from the Speedway’s administrative headquarters.

The chain is known for its over-sized facilities, offering far more than the normal interstate highway convenience store. It’s developed a cult-like following after opening its first store in 2003 along Interstate 10 between San Antonio and Houston.

News of the possible development was first reported by Flatland.

—