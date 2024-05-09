Unified Government reviewing plans for Buc-ee’s store in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County says it is reviewing an application for a Buc-ee’s convenience store near the Kansas Speedway.

Unified Government spokesperson Krystal McFeders told KSHB 41 News Thursday that staff are reviewing the application for the store at the northeast corner of 110th Street south of the Kansas Speedway.

Property data shows the land at that location is owned by the Kansas Speedway Corporation and just across the street from the Speedway’s administrative headquarters.

The chain is known for its oversized facilities, offering far more than the normal interstate highway convenience store. It’s developed a cult-like following after opening its first store in 2003 along Interstate 10 between San Antonio and Houston.

A spokesperson representing the public relations firm that works with Buc-ee’s told KSHB 41 News Thursday that they didn’t “have any information to share at this time.”

The store’s website lists several locations set to come online over the next handful of years:



Smiths Grove, Kentucky 2024

Amarillo, Texas 2025

Brunswick, Georgia 2025

Rockingham County, Virginia 2026

Boerne, Texas 2026

Following UG staff review, the application would be scheduled for review by the UG’s Planning Commission. The planning commission’s review would include additional project details and any incentives requested as part of the project. The UG’s spokesperson said the application has not been added to any Planning Commission agenda, though its review could come as early as June.

The Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners would have final say following the Planning Commission’s review.

Demand to land a Buc-ee’s has caught the attention of leaders elsewhere across the Kansas City area.

On Monday, Mickey Ary, the city administrator of Cass County suburb Peculiar, took to social media to ask residents to request a location there by commenting on the Buc-ee’s website.

Interstate 49 runs through the city.

