KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the ramp from Interstate 70 to 6th Street/Broadway Boulevard beginning Oct. 24.

The ramp will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Oct. 28 for bridge work.

Drivers are recommended to seek alternate routes during this time.

Kansas City officials began to break ground on the project in June 2021. The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 2024.

