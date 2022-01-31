Buck O'Neil Bridge project to close downtown I-35 for over 8 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buck O'Neil bridge replacement project will close parts of Interstate 35 for almost nine months.

The crews will close northbound I-35 from 12th Street to eastbound Interstate 70 starting on March 7.

This closure will last approximately 275 days, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to construction of a new retaining wall along I-35 for a new bridge over 6th Street and for bridge rehabilitation work.

"The posted detour will allow motorists traveling on I-35 to reconnect with northbound US 169 Highway," the release said.