Buck O'Neil Bridge southbound, northbound lanes reopened after injury crash

1 seriously injured
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 21:39:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 8:39 p.m. | All lanes have reopened. Motorists may now cross the Buck O'Neil Bridge heading northbound and southbound.

EARLIER | All northbound and southbound lanes of the Buck O'Neil Bridge are closed due to an injury accident.

One person was seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at around 7:10 p.m.

U.S. 169 southbound drivers are being detoured off at 9 Highway.

It's not clear how long the lanes will be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

