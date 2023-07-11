Buckner man dies in sport motorcycle crash on Missouri 131

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Buckner, Missouri, man died and another man was injured in a crash early Monday morning on Missouri 131, south of Southwest 750th Road in Rose Hill Township.

Zachariah Hamilton was driving a 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 dual-sport motorcycle around 5:15 a.m. on Monday was traveling southbound on Missouri 131.

He crossed the center line and crashed into a 2015 Nissan Versa, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Online Traffic Crash Report.

Hamilton was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 52-year-old driver of the Versa sustained minor injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

—