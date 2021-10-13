Bull euthanized on Blue Springs football field after escape from meat processing plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bull was euthanized on the Blue Springs High School Freshman Campus football field Wednesday afternoon.

A letter from the Blue Springs School District to parents said three cows escaped a nearby meat processing plant.

The bull was acting in an unsafe, uncontrolled manner and had to be euthanized, according to the letter.

Blue Springs police and animal control officers are working to contain the other two cows, who are not on district property.

The cows were seen wandering around Main Street, and they walked through the Blue Springs City Hall parking lot.

